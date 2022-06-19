Juventus is pushing to finally end their association with Adrien Rabiot and the midfielder is now attracting the attention of several Premier League clubs, reports Football-Italia.

Rabiot has been at the club since 2019 when he moved to the Allianz Stadium on a free transfer.

Juve has used him regularly since that time because he has a very fine fitness record and he continues to get many chances under Max Allegri.

The Frenchman is, however, an enigmatic player and divides opinion at the club.

With a year left on his current deal, Juve can either hand him a new deal or sell him off to another team.

It seems they will move him on and several clubs in the Premier League have declared an interest in his signature.

The midfielder spent some of his formative years at Manchester City, but it is Manchester United, Chelsea and Newcastle who have shown interest in him this summer.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot has been an important member of our team, but he is not spectacular and we can easily replace him.

The Frenchman should earn us some money if he is not signing a new deal and selling him in this transfer window will be the best thing we can do.