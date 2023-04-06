English clubs challenging Juventus for Valencia man

Juventus has been linked with a move for one of the finest goalkeepers in Europe at the moment, Giorgi Mamardashvili of Valencia.

The 22-year-old has been in superb form for the La Liga side, which has earned him admiration from clubs around Europe.

It seems just a matter of time before he has to change clubs again and Juve wishes to add him to their side in the future.

Valencia knows about this and has handed him a contract until 2027 to protect themselves from losing the top talent.

Juve will be confident they can still convince him to leave and join them, but a report on Tuttojuve reveals several Premier League clubs also want to add him to their squad.

It claims the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have added him to their shopping list.

Juve FC Says

Considering the clubs looking to add him to their squad, Mamardashvili is clearly a top talent and it will be a major coup if we win the race.

But it will not be easy to achieve and he will not come cheap, especially because of the presence of the Premier League clubs.