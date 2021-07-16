English clubs cut Juventus off from the race for French midfielder

Juventus looks out of the race for Houssem Aouar with Le10Sports reporting that Arsenal and Tottenham are now leading the race for his signature.

The French midfielder has been on the radar of the Bianconeri since last season when he appeared to be close to leaving Lyon.

He remained with them when they didn’t receive an offer that was good enough.

The France international is now expected to leave Lyon this summer and Juve had also been linked with a move for him.

However, the report says he now sees himself in England where the interest from Arsenal is very strong.

The Gunners are facing competition from their north London rivals, Tottenham.

Arsenal has tabled a bid of around 20m euros for his signature, but Tottenham is yet to make him an official offer.

The report says Lyon wants 25m euros and that means the bidding for his signature remains open, at least for now.

Juve has to get rid of some of their current options before they can add him to their squad this summer.

The likes of Arthur Melo and Aaron Ramsey didn’t perform to the required standard last season and they might be given another chance to deliver in this campaign by Max Allegri.