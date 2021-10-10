English clubs have an advantage over Juventus in Vlahovic race claims agent

Player agent, Davide Torchia says English clubs have an advantage over Juventus in the race to sign Dusan Vlahovic, if it comes down to economics.

The Fiorentina striker has been on the radar of the Bianconeri for a long time now, however, they have struggled to land him.

La Viola wants to keep him beyond his current deal and has made him a new contract offer.

With clubs around Europe interested in a move for him, he hasn’t accepted their proposal.

The likes of Tottenham and Arsenal are competing with Juve for his signature and they could have the advantage financially considering that the Bianconeri is struggling to buy players outright at the moment.

Torchia says Juventus can try their best to win the race for his signature, but if it becomes clear that he wants out of Fiorentina for economic gain, then the English clubs have an advantage over the Bianconeri.

He told Tuttosport, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb: “I don’t think the problem for Vlahovic should be just going to earn more money. Juventus can try to get him, but it’s clear that if it becomes an economic issue in England have an advantage.”

Vlahovic could become the perfect long-term replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, but Juve will have to spend good money to sign him.