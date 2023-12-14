Juventus is no longer among the favourites to sign Kalvin Phillips from Manchester City as more English clubs show interest in acquiring his signature.

The midfielder is on Juve’s list of desired additions in January, given his struggles to secure playing time at Manchester City.

City is now open to a permanent transfer for Phillips, having grown weary of addressing questions about his lack of game time.

While this development might seem favourable for Juventus, which has been tracking him for months, there is uncertainty about their ability to sign him.

According to a report on Calciomercato, the midfielder is being pursued by Tottenham, Manchester United, Newcastle United, and Aston Villa. These Premier League clubs are capable of offering him a more lucrative deal and presenting a more attractive bid to City for his signature.

Furthermore, Phillips may be inclined to stay in his home country, where he can secure more playing time, rather than moving abroad, which would require significant adjustments.

Juve FC Says

It is hard to see us defeat these teams to add Phillips to our squad because he would rather stay in England than move abroad.

However, if they all do not have a very serious interest in his signature, he may be forced to consider our offer for his signature.