English giant joins Juventus in the race for Morata

Juventus is facing competition from Manchester United for the signature of Alvaro Morata.

The Spanish striker has been the subject of transfer discussions between Juve and Atletico Madrid this summer.

He spent the last two seasons on loan at the Allianz Stadium, but he is now preparing for the new one with Atleti.

Multiple reports claim the Bianconeri haven’t given up on signing him yet, and he could still re-join them before this transfer window closes.

However, a new report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals he is now on the radar of Manchester United as well.

The English club has started this season with two losses, and they need new firepower to get them more goals.

They are also facing uncertainty over the future of Cristiano Ronaldo, and Morata could be the striker that helps them to get better.

Juve FC Says

It would make no sense to allow United beat us to sign Morata, considering that they have just entered the race.

The striker did well for us, and he understands what Max Allegri wants from his striker, so that makes it sensible to re-add him to our squad again instead of buying a new centre-forward.