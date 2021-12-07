English giant monitoring Dybala’s contract situation and they are an attractive option

When you have a player like Paulo Dybala in your team and he would soon be out of a contract, expect other clubs to circle.

That is the case for Juventus now, as they struggle to get the former Palermo man on a new deal.

The club has been in talks with him for a while now, but there has been no official statement that they have agreed with him an extension.

This has alerted clubs around the continent, and the latest is Liverpool.

Calciomercato reports that Jurgen Klopp’s team is looking for attacking reinforcements despite the fiery form of the likes of Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota.

The report says they have Dybala on their wishlist and are now monitoring the Juve man’s situation in Turin.

Juve FC Says

A player like Dybala is obviously the envy of clubs around the world and Juve simply has to keep him.

The club remains confident that he would stay and it seems true, but the absence of an official agreement puts them in a dangerous position.

In January, he can speak to other clubs and things could change if he gets an offer that is too big to turn down from another club, especially one as good as Liverpool.