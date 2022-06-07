Manchester United has reignited their interest in Juventus’ defender, Matthijs de Ligt as they look to improve their squad for Erik Ten Hag.

The Dutchman is their latest manager, and he wants to help them return to the top of English football.

The club will back him in the transfer market to add as many players as possible to his team and he could be reunited with De Ligt.

He and the defender worked together at Ajax, where the latter was his captain before leaving to join Juventus.

La Gazzetta Dello Sport via Football Italia reports that the defender is a player United could move for this summer.

In recent days, he has cast more doubts on his long-term future at Juve after failing to commit to the Bianconeri while speaking to reporters.

United hasn’t made a direct approach to Juve yet, but that is expected to happen before this transfer window close.

Juve FC Says

De Ligt is one of the finest defenders in Europe and we should not be surprised that clubs still want to take him away from Juve.

At 22, he has achieved so much in his career already and he has the potential to do even more, so clubs know about it and they will hope he wants to leave Juve.