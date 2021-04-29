English giants prepared to battle with Juventus for AC Milan star

Juventus faces competition from Chelsea and Manchester United for Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The Italian number one has become a target for the Bianconeri in recent weeks after failing to agree with AC Milan over a new deal.

The Rossoneri are struggling to meet his contract demands and the goalkeeper isn’t accepting what they have offered him.

Juve had been hoping to take advantage of this standoff to sign him, but they aren’t making good progress.

Daily Mail says he has suspended talks with the two Italian teams because he wants to play in the Champions League and this could see him play in the Premier League next season.

He has been a target for top European teams for a long time now and the report says United and Chelsea want to sign him.

The Red Devils are rebuilding their team and they are hoping to add as many quality players as they can to their squad.

He would, however, face serious competition from Dean Henderson and David de Gea for a starting place there.

Chelsea will back Thomas Tuchel in the next transfer window after the German’s impressive start to life in West London and Donnarumma might be one of the players that join his team.

Juventus is struggling to secure UCL football for next season. If they manage to qualify for Europe’s elite competition, they will hope it can help them sign Donnarumma for free, especially if Milan finishes outside the top four.