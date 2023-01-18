Reminiscently to every other season, a host of youngsters are emerging to the scene, attracting interest from all over the globe.

At Manchester United, Alejandro Garnacho is proving to be a real revelation, gradually carving himself an important role within Eric ten Hag’s project. The 18-year-old has already made 15 appearances with the first team this term, contributing with two goals and five assists in all competitions.

So according to The Independent via TuttoJuve, the youngster’s impressive performances have attracted the interest of both Real Madrid and Juventus.

The teenager signed for the Red Devils in 2020 after developing his skills in Atletico Madrid’s academy. His current contract expires in 2024, leaving his long-term future in limbo.

Nonetheless, the source believes that Man United are eager to maintain the winger’s services, offering him a new contract worth 1.2 million euros per season.

Garnacho has a dual citizenship, and has already represented both Argentina and Spain at youth levels. However, he seems destined to feature for the Albiceleste’s senior team.

Juve FC say

Admirably, Juventus have been working to lure some of the best youngsters in the world to Turin. However, this one seems particularly difficult, since the player already features for a top European club and is increasingly earning playing time with the first team.

Nonetheless, football taught us to never say never, and we all remember how the Binaconeri managed to poach a young Paul Pogba from United almost a decade ago.