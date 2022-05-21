In the summer of 2019, Eden Hazard made the big-money switch from Chelsea to Real Madrid, while Christian Pulisic landed in the English capital as a replacement.

While the Belgian’s transfer turned out to be an utter disaster, the American’s time in West London hasn’t been exactly successful either.

Now surely the former Dortmund star earned a Champions League medal last season, but he has been reduced into an afterthought at the Stamford Bridge.

According to the Guardian via Calciomercato, Pulisic is frustrated by his lack of playing time and is ready to quit Chelsea in the summer, while Juventus has emerged as a potential candidate.

The Old Lady’s sporting director Federico Cherubini was in London this week, and the source believes that the USMNT star could become Paulo Dybala’s replacement in Turin.

This season, the 23-year-old contributed in six goals and two assist in 22 Premier League appearances. He has a contract with the Blues until 2024.

After the success found by Fikayo Tomori at Milan and Tammy Abraham at Roma, Pulisic would relish a chance to revive his career in Serie A reminiscent to his former teammates.

But despite enduring some complicated campaigns at Chelsea, the EPL giants won’t sell him on the cheap. Therefore, Juventus will have to decide whether to splash the cash for the young winger or opt for a tried and trusted veteran.