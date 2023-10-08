A sensational report from England claims Juventus are aiming to bring in Manchester United star Jadon Sancho in January.

According to The Sun, the Bianconeri are trying to pounce on the player’s miserable situation at Old Trafford and sign him on loan in January.

The 23-year-old joined the Red Devils in the summer of 2021 on the back of a splendid spell at Borussia Dortmund. The Premier League giants splashed 100 million euros for his services.

However, the winger never truly exploded during his time with Man Utd. In September, club manager Erik ten Hag left him out of the squad ahead of a top clash against Arsenal.

This sparked an ugly row between the Dutch manager and the England international who claimed he was being made a scapegoat in a social media post.

Sancho has yet to apologize for this outburst and remains an outcast at the club.

So as the English source reports, Juventus are willing to offer the former BVB an escape route. They will attempt to sign him on loan in January while covering half of his wages. The player currently collects a whopping 350,000 pounds per week.

The report adds that Juventus could then make the move permanent in the summer if they’re willing to splash 60 million pounds.

The source also claims that Dortmund are also trying to bring back their former star, but he he’s more intrigued by the notion of a career rival in Serie A.

Juve FC say

At the moment, these astonishing reports should be taken with a grain of salt, at least until further confirmation from various other sources.

Nevertheless, this would be the type of transfer that will certainly entice the fanbase. Despite his recent struggles, it was not so long ago that Sancho was deemed to be one of the most exciting talents worldwide.