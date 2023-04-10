On the back of a splendid World Cup campaign with Poland, Wojciech Szczesny is still delivering the goods at Juventus. He has already registered 13 clean sheets in his 21 Serie A appearances this term, plus three in the Europa League.

The 32-year-old had his initial breakthrough at Arsenal, and an emerging report is linking him with a return to the Premier League.

According to Team Talk via TuttoJuve, Manchester United have identified Szczesny as their primary target for next summer’s transfer session.

Moreover, Tottenham Hotspur are also showing interest in the services of the Polish custodian, as the same report claims.

The former Roma goalkeeper joined Juventus in 2017, initially serving as Gianluigi Buffon’s understudy before the latter’s departure to Paris Saint-Germain in 2018. Despite the stern competition, Tek has been the club’s number one ever since.

Juve FC say

Despite Szczesny’s solid displays between the posts, Juventus might decide to sacrifice his services due to the circumstances. For instance, the shot-stopper’s contract expires in 2024, while he remains one of the club’s highest earners.

Nonetheless, Man United will most likely renew the contract of their longtime serving goalkeeper David De Gea, so it’s hard to see how Szczesny would fit at Old Trafford.

On the other hand, Tottenham could prove to be a more concrete destination, as the North London side might decide to part ways with 36-year-old Hugo Lloris after an eleven-year collaboration.