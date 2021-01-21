English team emerges as possible destination for Juventus outcast

Douglas Costa’s loan move to Bayern Munich isn’t going as well as everyone expected, and he is now being targeted by another team.

The Brazilian was sent on loan to the German champions as Juventus looked for space to bring in Federico Chiesa from Fiorentina.

The winger hasn’t found much playing time at Bayern and according to Calciomercato, he now has interest from a Premier League outfit.

It says that Wolves have remained interested in him and they are targeting a move for the 30-year-old this month.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side considered making a move for him in the last transfer window, but he chose a team competing in the Champions League.

Now that Costa is down the pecking order and only gets a few minutes of playing time when he does play, it seems that he might leave.

Wolves have been making some ambitious moves since their return to the Premier League, and landing Costa cannot be considered too big for them to pull off.

The English side has struggled recently, despite reaching the knockout stages of the Europa League in the last campaign.