English teams dominate the race to sign Juventus target

Mikkel Damsgaard has played his way into the attention of Juventus, but the Bianconeri face serious competition for his signature.

The 6.5m Euro Sampdoria signing has now emerged as one of the most exciting players to watch in Serie A.

The Dane only joined them about a year ago, but he is now valued around three times his original transfer fee at 20m Euros.

Juve always wants to sign the best players from their fellow Italian teams, so it is understandable that they have now been linked with a move for him.

However, a report on Repubblica says the race for his signature is now being dominated by Premier League teams.

Tottenham, West Ham, Leeds and Southampton all have an interest in him as he continues to shine.

Juventus has targeted younger players in recent transfer windows, with the likes of Dejan Kulusevski and Federico Chiesa joining the club.

This new strategy makes Damsgaard an ideal target and a move for him could happen in the summer.

Apart from Tottenham, the other English teams looking to sign him don’t compete in the Champions League.

At 20, the winger who can also play in midfield will want to join a team that he can play regularly for.