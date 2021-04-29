English teams enter the race to sign Juventus’ target

Dusan Vlahovic is one of the most sought after strikers in the world at the moment and the Serbian is reportedly a Juventus target.

The Fiorentina man has been in fine goalscoring form in this campaign and has scored 17 goals in 32 league games for La Viola.

Juve will need a new striker in the summer to support Alvaro Morata, but if the Spaniard returns to Atletico Madrid, they might need to sign more than one attacker.

Vlahovic’s exploits mean they aren’t the only team looking to sign him and a new report on Calciomercato says he has strong interest from the Premier League.

The report says Manchester United and Liverpool will look to beat Juve to his signature.

Both teams need to refresh their attack ahead of next season and they consider Vlahovic a player that would make them more dangerous in attack.

Liverpool has struggled for goals in this campaign with the defending Premier League champions now set to miss out on a Champions League place at the end of this season.

The striker has thrived in Serie A and he might consider a change of competition too soon in his career and that would play to Juve’s advantage when the transfer window reopens.