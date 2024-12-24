Gianluigi Buffon complains about the comparison between Juventus coach Thiago Motta and his predecessor Max Allegri.

At the end of last season, the management decided to wield the axe on Allegri’s second tenure at the club. While the manager’s shocking outburst at the Coppa Italia final was cited as the main reason behind the sacking, the decision was already in the air for quite some time, as Cristiano Giuntoli had long identified Motta as the right man to lead the club forward.

But while the 42-year-old was positively welcomed by the fans, his slow start to the campaign has curbed the enthusiasm, especially with the Bianconeri sitting sixth in the Serie A standings after registering a whopping 10 draws in 17 rounds.

Therefore, Motta’s numbers have been constantly compared with Allegri’s over the past few weeks, highlighting that the club has garnered fewer points under the new regime.

For his part, Buffon had played under the guidance of Allegri during the latter’s first stint in Turin, and was also a teammate of Motta with the Italian national team.

The iconic goalkeeper insists that the young tactician needs time to implement his ideas at the club, while taking a stance against these damaging comparisons.

“When you intervene so deeply, it takes time. Motta is a meticulous, well-prepared coach, accustomed to certain levels. I know him as a teammate, everyone must give him a hand,” said the former Juventus captain in his interview with La Stampa via IlBianconero.

“Let’s not joke around. Enough with the comparison between Motta and Allegri, it’s neither here nor there. One has won a lot, Thiago is just starting out, so anyone who compares them is driven by the desire to upset the environment.”

“I have great respect for Thiago and I am very confident in what he is building,” concluded Buffon.