In the latest episode of “The Gab & Juls Show”, Italian journalist Gabriele Marcotti explained why Juventus must split paths with Max Allegri at the end of the season.

The co-host discussed the Bianconeri’s underwhelming display against Torino in the Derby stalemate, wondering why the manager isn’t trying to build something for the future since the results at this point of the season no longer matter.

Therefore, Marcotti expects the Juventus management to find a way to terminate the Livorno native’s second stint at the club.