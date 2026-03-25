Alessio Tacchinardi has expressed frustration over the ongoing uncertainty surrounding Juventus’ penalty taker following Manuel Locatelli’s latest miss. The midfielder stepped up to take the spot kick, but it was saved, and the match ended in a 1-1 draw, costing Juve two crucial points and representing a setback in their campaign.

Locatelli is generally considered reliable from the spot and will be eager to avoid missing another penalty this season. Nevertheless, it remains unclear who the club’s designated penalty taker is, as Dusan Vlahovic and Kenan Yildiz have also been entrusted with spot kicks at various points throughout the season. This ambiguity has created a sense of unease around the team, despite the efforts of coach Luciano Spalletti to establish greater organisation since his arrival at the Allianz Stadium.

Tacchinardi Criticises the Uncertainty

After observing the confusion surrounding the choice of penalty taker and Locatelli’s miss, Tacchinardi commented via Calciomercato, highlighting the issue with vivid analogy: “When I was there, and there was the penalty, there were giants like Zidane, Nedved, Ibrahimovic, but no one dared to step up to the spot because Alessandro Del Piero was there. If Vlahovic talks to Yildiz, Yildiz talks to Locatelli, nothing is clear anymore, they say it before the match. Locatelli has always taken responsibility; he did it against Venezia, so he knows how to take them, but enough with this theatrics. Spalletti must clarify before the match, and this theatrics here could cost Juventus the Champions League.”

The Need for Clarity

Juventus, as one of the biggest clubs in Europe, cannot afford uncertainty over something as fundamental as penalty duties. The club must resolve this issue promptly by appointing a consistent taker who can be relied upon in high-pressure situations. Establishing clarity will not only improve confidence within the squad but also reduce the risk of missed opportunities in key matches, which could prove decisive in their pursuit of a Champions League spot and other major honours this season.