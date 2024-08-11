While Federico Chiesa is expected to leave Juventus this summer, his father Enrico is determined to find a solution that would keep his son at Continassa.

The winger found himself an outcast in Turin since his return from the summer vacation. New Bianconeri coach Thiago Motta deems him ill-suited to his tactical system, so the club decided to place him on the transfer list.

Chiesa has been omitted from the club’s pre-season friendlies while his jersey has been removed from the online store.

The player’s expiring contract was also a key factor in the club’s decision.

But even though all hope appears lost, Enrico Chiesa appears to be on a one-man mission to reconcile the two parties.

According to Tuttosport via IlBianconero, the former Parma and Lazio striker is working as an intermediary between the two parties as he tries to mend the fences.

He believes that his son’s best interest is to stay at Juventus.

Nevertheless, the report believes that Enrico’s mission remains complicated, as the relationship between his son and the club has vastly deteriorated over the past few months.

The Euro 2020 has been linked with a host of clubs between Italy and the rest of Europe. This includes Roma, Napoli, Inter, Chelsea, Tottenham and most recently Besiktas.

However, there haven’t been advanced negotiations on any front thus far.