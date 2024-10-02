Juventus has been in fine form both in Europe and domestically this season, but their match against Leipzig will be an even bigger test for the Bianconeri.

Leipzig has established itself as one of the top clubs in Europe in recent years, consistently delivering high-level performances.

The German side has also made a strong start to this season, making them a serious threat to Juventus when the two teams meet.

While Juve has been solid defensively and tough to break down, they are well aware that Leipzig is equally strong at the back, making this an evenly-matched contest.