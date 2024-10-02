FC Nürnberg’s Enrico Valentini has sent a message to Juventus about RB Leipzig ahead of their Champions League clash today.

Juventus has been in fine form both in Europe and domestically this season, but their match against Leipzig will be an even bigger test for the Bianconeri.

Leipzig has established itself as one of the top clubs in Europe in recent years, consistently delivering high-level performances.

The German side has also made a strong start to this season, making them a serious threat to Juventus when the two teams meet.

While Juve has been solid defensively and tough to break down, they are well aware that Leipzig is equally strong at the back, making this an evenly-matched contest.

It means we are in for an interesting game, and Valentini said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Without beating around the bush, they are a tough team that makes intensity and aggression their best weapons. The attack is among the best three in the Bundesliga, then in terms of names (Sesko, Openda and Xavi) they have almost nothing to envy the top clubs. I really like their game”.

Juve FC Says

We know Leipzig will be a tough opponent and we expect our boys to do well in the game.