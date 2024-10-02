FC Nürnberg’s Enrico Valentini has sent a message to Juventus about RB Leipzig ahead of their Champions League clash today.
It means we are in for an interesting game, and Valentini said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:
“Without beating around the bush, they are a tough team that makes intensity and aggression their best weapons. The attack is among the best three in the Bundesliga, then in terms of names (Sesko, Openda and Xavi) they have almost nothing to envy the top clubs. I really like their game”.
Juve FC Says
We know Leipzig will be a tough opponent and we expect our boys to do well in the game.
No Comments