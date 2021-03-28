“Entire nation is being harmed” Ronaldo reacts to disallowed Portugal goal

Cristiano Ronaldo has reacted to being denied a last gasp winner against Serbia yesterday.

Portugal and the Serbian national teams played out a 2-2 draw in their World Cup qualifying game, but the result would have been different if Ronaldo’s winning goal had been awarded.

The attacker saw his ball cleared after it had crossed the line and the referee didn’t consider it to be a goal.

He reacted furiously and threw away his captain’s armband after the game.

The referee’s decision not to award the goal stunned fans because the ball had clearly crossed the line when it was replayed on TV.

However, there is no VAR in the World Cup qualifying games and goal-line technology is only being used at Stadiums that have already activated the technology.

There were a few hours of silence from the Juve man after the game, but he has finally reacted to the episode and claimed that the whole of Portugal had been harmed by that decision.

“Being captain of the Portugal team is one of the greatest privileges of my life and fills me with pride,” Ronaldo wrote on Instagram.

“I always give and will give everything for my country, that will never change.

“But there are difficult times to deal with, especially when we feel that an entire nation is being harmed,” he continued.

“Lift your head and face the next challenge now,” he said. “Come on, Portugal.”