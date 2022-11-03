Enzo Barrenechea admits delight at making his Juventus debut

Max Allegri gave Enzo Barrenechea his debut for Juventus last night against PSG and the Argentinian midfielder is delighted.

He came on as a late substitute for Juan Cuadrado as the Bianconeri chased the game against PSG.

His debut means he is one of several Juventus Next Gen players Allegri has given their debut in recent weeks and he will work hard to earn more minutes.

Juve has some of the finest youngsters in Italian football in their youth team and it has proven to be a fine provider of talents for them in recent games.

Barrenechea would have watched Nicolo Fagioli and Fabio Miretti establish themselves in the first-team squad and dream one day his chance will come.

After it came last night, he said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“All the sacrifices I’ve made since I was a child have paid off , I’m experiencing a moment of incredible happiness. We played a great game. game for all ninety minutes, PSG deserved the victory in the end, but we managed to keep up with them from start to finish . My growth? I’m improving day by day both technically and mentally.”

Juve FC Says

Barrenechea is one of the budding youngsters in our Next Gen team and he deserves the chance he got.

He now hopes to earn more chances on the team and they will come if he keeps doing well.