Juventus midfielder Enzo Barrenechea has set his sights on a specific goal for the season and envisions a return to Juventus in the future.

Currently on loan at Frosinone for the current campaign, Barrenechea has been a standout talent developed within Juventus’ Next Gen setup. Juventus holds a strong interest in him, with Max Allegri recognising his potential and bright future in the game. However, Barrenechea had to move to Frosinone to gain the necessary experience.

Frosinone may explore the possibility of a permanent transfer for the midfielder when his loan term concludes, particularly if they secure their place in the top flight for another season. The willingness of Juventus to consider a sale remains uncertain.

Despite the uncertainty, Barrenechea appears committed to Juventus and his long-term prospects with the club. He has expressed his dedication to helping Frosinone maintain their status in the top division and ultimately aims for a return to Juventus in the future.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“I save Frosinone and then Juve I’ll come back to you”

Juve FC Says

Barrenechea is one player that has a great future at the club and we should be considering keeping him at the Allianz Stadium.

However, if he does well at Frosinone and a club offers a good fee to sign him permanently in the summer, we will likely sell because we have strong midfielders in the group who can easily take his place in the squad.