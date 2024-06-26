Juventus is inching closer than ever to completing their move for Douglas Luiz, who will move to the Allianz Stadium in exchange for some cash and two players.

Enzo Barrenechea and Samuel Iling-Junior are chosen by the Bianconeri to move the other way for the Brazilian to arrive in Turin.

Weston McKennie’s reluctance to change his position initially could have derailed the move. However, Juventus quickly replaced him with Barrenechea, who desires a move to the Premier League.

According to a report on Tuttojuve, the young player who spent last season on loan at Frosinone has agreed to the offer and will undergo his medical today. He arrived in Birmingham yesterday and is set to complete his medical before finalising the transfer.

Additionally, Juventus is planning to have Douglas Luiz undergo his medical at the Allianz Stadium in the coming days, possibly within hours.

Juve FC Says

Enzo Barrenechea is a promising youngster, and he would do well under Unai Emery in the Premier League.

However, Luiz is far more experienced, and he has the profile that we need at the moment, so we do not have to wait for Barrenechea to develop further and contribute to our success.