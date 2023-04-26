Enzo Barrenechea’s former youth coach backs him to make it at Juventus

Enzo Barrenechea has emerged as the latest top talent in the Juventus senior team after being promoted from the Next Gen side.

Max Allegri is developing a reputation for being a youth-friendly gaffer and Barrenechea is one of the players he has given chances to play for his first team recently.

The Argentinian is a top player and has done well in the few minutes he has been afforded on the pitch.

He is still not ready to be a regular in the team, but it is clear to see that he is talented and his former youth team coach has tipped him to do well in Turin.

Carlos Polenta groomed him at Newell’s Old Boys and told Sport Italia via Tuttojuve:

“He is a boy – because he is still a boy – already weaned and trained. Mentally and physically he developed the potential he has from birth. I have no doubt that it will be important for the Juventus squad. He will have no problem because he has a lot of mental strength. And he wants more and more. I have no doubt that he will prove it in Europe”.

Juve FC Says

For Barrenechea to earn his debut under Allegri, he must be a very talented boy because the Bianconeri gaffer only gives chances to players who are ready to play for the club.

At 21, he still has his career ahead of him and we expect him to thrive in our colours.