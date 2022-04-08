Enzo Bucchioni says Lazio midfielder will change Juventus

The Italian journalist, Enzo Bucchioni, reckons Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is a signing that can bring positive changes to Juventus.

The Lazio midfielder has been consistently good for the Biancocelesti since he has been on their books.

Juve has been linked with a move for him long before now, and the Bianconeri are still interested.

Midfield has been a problem for Max Allegri’s squad, and the likes of Adrien Rabiot and Arthur Melo are not half as good as Milinkovic-Savic has been.

If he replaces one or both of them in the squad, that could be the difference between winning another league title and failing to do so for the Bianconeri, but Lazio will want a lot of money for the midfielder.

Bucchioni said via Tuttomercatoweb: “But the real revolution will take place in the middle of the pitch where Jorginho (for months) is aiming for the role of director and now there is also the green light for Milinkovic Savic.

“Lotito has to make money and after years this player has the right to try to play in a big one: it’s the right time. Lotito asks for eighty million, but Milinkovic Savic could really change the face of Juve. He is one of the strongest in Europe.”

Juve FC Says

Milinkovic-Savic is one of the finest midfielders we can sign now that can make an impact at the club.

Because he has spent the last few seasons in Serie A, he knows what is demanded from players in the competition, and that should make life easy for him in Turin.