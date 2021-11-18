De Ligt
EPL giant turn attention towards another transfer target after giving up on De Ligt

November 18, 2021 - 10:45 pm

Even though Fabio Paratici’s work in his last few years at Juventus remains an object of criticism, the former sporting director managed to bring some top names to the club, including Matthijs de Ligt.

The Dutchman’s arrival might be the crown jewel of Paratici’s work in Turin, as the player is considered to be one of the best up-and-coming center backs in the world.

Slowly but surely, the former Ajax captain is establishing himself as a stalwart for the Old Lady, and at the same time, attracting the interest of other European giants.

While Chelsea appeared to be adamant on securing the 22-year-old’s services, they reportedly decided to give up and pursue another transfer target.

According to Foot Mercato via ilBianconero, the Blues have conceded defeat in their attempts to sign de Ligt, and are now focusing on landing Leicester City’s Wesley Fofana.

The report adds that Manchester United are also in the chase for the Foxes’ defender, but the West Londoners remain in the lead.

In the meantime, the Red Devils have inquired about the availability of the Juventus defender from his agent Mino Raiola.

Juve FC say

As long as de Ligt remains in Turin, we can always expect some rich suitors to come and go.

But at least for now, the defender appears to be fine at the Allianz Stadium, and his role at the club will only grow as Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini advance in age.

