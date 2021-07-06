EPL giants could compete against Juventus for Barcelona star

Following the arrivals of Sergio Aguero and Memphis Depay, and with Lionel Messi expected to remain at the club, Antoine Griezmann’s situation at Barcelona has become even more complicated.

The Frenchman made his move to Camp Nou in the summer of 2019, but has been unable to replicate the form he displayed at Atletico Madrid with his current employers.

Therefore, the 30-year-old has been tipped to leave Catalunya this summer in attempt to reignite his playing career.

For their part, Juventus had been mentioned as one of the striker’s potential suitors, especially if Cristiano Ronaldo ends up leaving Turin.

However, such a deal won’t be an easy one for the Italians, especially if the latest reports linking Griezmann to the Premier League champions are to be believed.

According to El Mundo Deportivo via TuttoJuve, Manchester City could enter the race to sign the 2018 World Cup winner if they fail in their pursuit of Harry Kane.

The Cityzens consider the England captain to be the best heir for Aguero – who left them this summer – but Tottenham Hotspur are refusing to let him go so easily.

Therefore, Griezmann could turn out to be a cheaper alternative, and the EPL giants could land him on an exchange for one of their current players – Aymeric Laporte, Joao Cancelo or Bernardo Silva.

As for Juventus, a deal for the former Atletico star seems to highly unlikely, at least for the time being.