This January, Juventus may bolster their ranks with a new midfielder if the right opportunity presents itself.

In recent weeks, Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips has emerged as one of the main candidates for the role.

The 27-year-old rose to prominence during his time at Leeds United, becoming a regular starter in the English national team.

But since joining the Cityzens in the summer of 2022, he has been reduced to a benchwarmer. The midfielder only made 27 appearances across all competitions since signing for Pep Guardolia’s side, most coming in as a second-half substitute.

Phillips is now desperate to leave the Etihad Stadium and earn some playing time to regain his place with the Three Lions ahead of Euro 2024.

Nevertheless, the Bianconeri aren’t the only club in the race for the Englishman.

According to TuttoJuve journalist Massimo Pavan, Aston Villa are also interested in signing Phillips this January as they might end up parting ways with some of their midfielders, especially Leander Dendoncker.

As for Juventus, the report claims they are certainly following the player with an eye on a January switch. However, they aren’t willing to meet his hefty wages.

The Bianconeri would ask Man City to cover a substantial part of the midfielder’s salary, an issue that could hinder the negotiations between the two clubs.

Juventus are currently on the lookout for a new midfielder due to Paul Pogba and Nicolo Fagioli’s long-term suspensions.