EPL strugglers to launch January bid for Juventus transfer target

Even though Juventus are currently facing all type of crisis, this hasn’t entirely stopped the hierarchy from dreaming big.

The Bianconeri’s shortcoming in front of goal is no longer a hidden secret, and signing a new center forward has become a dire need for Max Allegri.

Although a host of names have been mentioned, Dusan Vlahovic appears to be the Old Lady’s primary target.

The Fiorentina striker has been on a steady rise in the last two years, and is now considered to be the most sought-after young striker right behind Erling Haaland.

According to the Daily Mirror via TuttoMercatoWeb, another black and white club is hot on the Serbian’s trail.

We’re talking of course about Newcastle United who have been recently purchased by incredibly rich Saudi owners.

The Magpies are currently 19th in the Premier League standings, and the new management is desperate to make the most out of the upcoming January transfer window in order to avoid relegation.

The source claims that the English side is willing to splash the cash on Vlahovic in order to have him available as early as next month.

Whether the striker will be allowed to leave in the middle of the season remains to be seen, but one thing is for sure, if a bidding war ensues this winter, Juventus won’t stand a chance at all.

This doesn’t necessarily mean that the Bianconeri would be able to win the race for Vlahovic in the summer, but the management will be hoping to steady the ship by then, and if the player favors a move to Turin as some suggest, then maybe (just maybe) the Old Lady could snatch his signature from underneath the rich EPL sides.