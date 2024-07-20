Erik Ten Hag has confirmed that Jadon Sancho is no longer available for transfer, which is a significant blow to Juventus’ chances of signing the winger.

Sancho had fallen out with the Dutch manager in the first half of last season and spent the second half of the campaign on loan at Borussia Dortmund.

His fine form helped the German club reach the final of the Champions League, but they failed to keep him permanently.

Upon his return to Manchester United, the Red Devils extended Ten Hag’s contract for two more seasons, leading many to believe that Sancho would be driven out of the club again.

However, the attacker and his manager have now reconciled their differences, and Sancho has been reinstated to the first team.

Ten Hag confirm this as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“We’ve spoken well. Everyone can make mistakes. Now let’s draw a line and move on. This club needs good players and one thing is for sure: Jadon is a very good player. I hope he clicks and contributes to our success.”

Sancho could have been a fantastic signing for us, but we have to look for another winger to add to our squad now.

There is still time for us to identify better players to add to the group and make it better than it is now.