Eriksson says Serie A is more interesting now that Juventus is struggling

Sven-Göran Eriksson says the Serie A is now more interesting as Juventus no longer dominates the competition.

Juve had won nine straight league titles before last season. Inter Milan stopped them from winning a tenth consecutive title and they have been struggling to return to the top of Italian football since then.

In this campaign, their inconsistency has placed them far away from the likes of Napoli and AC Milan, even though these clubs are also struggling for form as well.

Normally, Juventus runs away with the title early and leave other clubs to battle for the remaining spots on the league table.

But now, there is a proper title race and it will take a miracle for the Bianconeri to win the Scudetto.

Former Lazio and England manager, Eriksson said via Tuttomercatoweb: “I am surprised that there is no Juventus. But I must say that for Italian football it is good: because it tires of the hegemony always and only of a club. Everything becomes boring, now it makes sense to see the matches on the weekend.”

Juve FC Says

When fans and pundits don’t want to give Juventus credit for playing well, they claim it is boring to win.

They forget that is also difficult to keep dominating the same competition every year.

It takes a lot more effort to not get bored with winning and our struggles now will only make us return much stronger.