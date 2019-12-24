Erling Haaland wants Juventus

Reports from the Italian press suggest that Erling Braut Haaland has chosen Juventus over Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund.

The 19-year-old is expected to move in the January transfer window and was previously linked with a move to Turin in 2018.

Tuttosport and Corriere dello Sport both report that Juve are looking to shore up the squad and want a new face in attack .

Both papers report that the Bianconeri are moving closer to signing the young talent, moving ahead of Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund.

Juventus will reportedly pay around €30 million or activate the clause in the players contract while Mino Raiola is also playing a part in the talks.

According to the newspaper reports, Haaland wishes to go to a competitive team and has listened to offers from United and Dortmund but sees his future at Juventus.