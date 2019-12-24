All Stories, Transfer News

Erling Haaland wants Juventus

December 24, 2019

Reports from the Italian press suggest that Erling Braut Haaland has chosen Juventus over Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund.

The 19-year-old is expected to move in the January transfer window and was previously linked with a move to Turin in 2018.

Tuttosport and Corriere dello Sport both report that Juve are looking to shore up the squad and want a new face in attack .

Both papers report that the Bianconeri are moving closer to signing the young talent, moving ahead of Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund.

Juventus will reportedly pay around €30 million or activate the clause in the players contract while Mino Raiola is also playing a part in the talks.

According to the newspaper reports, Haaland wishes to go to a competitive team and has listened to offers from United and Dortmund but sees his future at Juventus.

