“Eternal gratitude” – Arthur thanks Liverpool amidst Juventus return

Following a largely disappointing campaign at Anfield, Arthur Melo thanks everyone at Liverpool as his temporary stint comes to an end.

The Brazilian completed a loan switch from Juventus to the Premier League giants on last summer’s deadline day.

Sadly, his time in Merseyside was plagued by injuries, so he leaves the club without making a single appearance in the Premier League. He only had a short cameo in the Champions League and one start in the EFL Cup.

Therefore, the Reds won’t exercise their right to buy the 26-year-old, sending him back to Turin.

Yet, Arthur remains grateful for the entire Liverpool community as he bids everyone at the club farewell.

“As my contract with Liverpool comes to an end, I would like to thank everyone (coaches, players and staff) for all their support over the last season,” said the Brazilian international in his message on Instagram.

“I want you to know that I will have an eternal gratitude to the club. The fans are undoubtedly one of the most incredible around the world. The emotion of a game at Anfield is really impressive.

“Finally, I would like to thank the entire community of Liverpool and the region for welcoming my family over the last few months. I will always have beautiful memories of the days I lived here. Good luck for the future!”

The midfielder joined Juventus back in 2020 in a highly controversial exchange deal that saw Miralem Pjanic head to Barcelona.

Arthur still has contract with the Bianconeri that runs until 2025, so the club will have to come up with a solution following his botched Premier League spell.