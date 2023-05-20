Ethnic groups and growing tensions: Report paints disturbing situation for Juventus

Following Thursday’s defeat in Andalusia, Tuttosport (via JuventusNews24) paints the Juventus locker room in a negative light.

The Bianconeri are enduring a rough campaign on and off the pitch, and the recent elimination from the Europa League means they’ll end the season trophyless.

According to the source, the Old Lady’s troubles go beyond the pitch and the courtroom, as cracks are starting to appear in the squad.

The report begins by mentioning some of the rifts between Max Allegri and his players, including the infamous Easter Monday incident with Leandro Paredes and the row that ensued following the defeat against Inter in the Coppa Italia semi-final, plus a cold rapport with Federico Chiesa.

On a more concerning note, the source claims that the locker room is split between various ethnicities, mentioning how the Brazilians tend to stick together, and the same goes for Argentines, Italians and Polish players.

Juve FC say

As it’s often the case, disappointing results can be a fertile ground for inner disputes.

However, players who hail from the same country tend to form special bonds between themselves, which isn’t something that the club should be worried about, unless they start clashing amongst one another, which doesn’t appear to be the case at Continassa.