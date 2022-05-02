Euro 2020 and Champions League winner tells Juventus what he wants

Jorginho is on the radar of Juventus, and the Bianconeri could get their man by the end of this season if they push hard enough.

The Euro 2020 winner has been one of the finest midfielders around as he thrives for club and country.

His current deal with Chelsea expires at the end of the next campaign, and the Blues have been banned from extending the contract of their players.

This could help Juve sign him this summer for a small fee, and they have been in talks with his entourage.

The football insider, Nicolò Schira, as reported by Tuttomercatoweb, claims he has asked the Bianconeri for a three-year deal.

This would see him spend the next few years of his career back in Serie A at one of the biggest clubs in the world.

Juve FC Says

Signing Jorginho would be an impressive piece of business to do for Juventus because the midfielder is one of the finest players around now.

However, it would not be an easy transfer, considering that he is the engine room of the current Chelsea midfield, and they will fight to keep him on their books.

But if he wants a return to Italy, the Blues might be forced to do business with us.