Euro 2020 Italy v Wales – Team News, Score and Line-up prediction

Italy will take on Wales today with top spot in the group on the line, with Juventus star Federico Chiesa expected to make his first start of the tournament.

The Azzurri have already secured their place in the knockout rounds after consecutive 3-0 wins over Turkey and Switzerland, and now go into the final group game needing one point to secure top spot in Group A.

Wales on the other hand would also be happy with a draw, knowing that would secure their passage into the next round, although winning the group should secure an easier opponent in the next round.

The winner of the group will face one of the third-placed teams from groups C,D or E, while whoever finishes second will face whoever ends up as runner-up from group B, which could potentially be any one of Belgium, Finland or Russia at present.

While we are already into the next round however, Roberto Mancini is expected to ring the changes in order to give his squad a rest, and give some other players the chance to impress before going into the knockout rounds of the competition.

Giorgio Chiellini is expected to be unavailable after he limped off against Switzerland, but is expected to return for the knockout stages. Florenzi is also expected to miss out again, having limped off during the first match, and we could well start with a third different right-back in three games.

Possible Italy XI:

Donnarumma

Toloi Acerbi Bastoni Emerson

Verratti Jorginho Locatelli

Chiesa Belotti Bernadeschi

While this predicted team has as many as eight changes from the previous starting line-up, it still possesses great talents, and I would still expect them to get the win, possibly at the expense of Wales qualification.

I think this team would carve out a 2-0 win over Wales, with Bernadeschi and Chiesa likely to be amongst the goals, although the former has the better form for his country in front of goal, it is the latter who I’m expecting to steal the show today, and he could well force Robert Mancini to consider him to start in the knockout rounds.

Who do you believe deserves to get some minutes this evening? Would a much-changed side still be favourites to claim the win over Wales?

Patrick