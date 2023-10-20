Juventus has maintained a long-standing interest in Giorgio Scalvini, but they may face increased competition in their pursuit of the defender as more teams express interest in securing his signature.

Scalvini is currently one of the most sought-after Italian talents in the world of football. Breaking into the first team at Atalanta, he has been delivering strong performances and has earned a spot in the senior Italy national team.

At just 19 years old, Scalvini is demonstrating that he is one of the finest talents to emerge from Bergamo in a long time. Juventus, as a club constantly on the lookout for promising talent in Serie A, sees Scalvini as a player who could significantly bolster their squad.

However, a report from Football Italia indicates that clubs like Inter Milan, PSG, Bayern Munich, and Manchester City are also monitoring the young talent. These clubs have been impressed by Scalvini’s rapid development and are considering luring him away from Atalanta when the season concludes.

While Juventus has been scouting the 19-year-old for some time, they may need to expedite their interest and pursue his acquisition as soon as possible to secure his services.

Juve FC Says

Scalvini is a huge talent, which explains why the top European clubs want to add him to their squad.

He would likely prefer to remain in Italy, which is good for us, but we must act fast to add him to our squad.