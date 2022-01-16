Euro giants believe star has agreement with Juventus or Man United

Barcelona believe that one of Manchester United or Juventus have an agreement with Ousmane Dembele.

The French international is into the final months of his current contract, and is supposedly refusing to budge on his wage demands.

The Catalan club appear to be furious with the negotiations, and are now believed to understand that he has already made an agreement with one of Juventus or Manchester United.

That is according to Sport.es however, who believe that they are on a losing battle in regards to trying to extend the players contract, seemingly unwilling to meet his demands.

I struggle to believe that the Old Lady would have the means to meet his supposed wage demands either though, with our finances in need of a boost, and I’m not sure we should even be considering paying such a wage even if we was in the position to do so.

Ousmane has a terrible injury record, albeit with immense ability when he is available, and I don’t really blame Barca for refusing to pay what he is asking.

Man United have a bit more money available to take such risks however, and such a move would make more sense to me personally.

Patrick