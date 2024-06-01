Juventus has been closely following the evolution of Javi Guerra at Valencia and is now competing for his signature.

The youngster is one of Spain’s budding talents who has been in fantastic form over the last few seasons.

Los Che has one of the best academies in Spanish football, consistently developing talents for export.

Guerra is emerging as the latest player they are looking to sell for a good fee this summer, with Juventus keen to sign the youngster.

At 21, Guerra will develop much further at any club he joins next, which explains why the Bianconeri face serious competition for his signature.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb claims the men in black and white must beat Barcelona and Napoli to sign him.

Both clubs are keen on improving their options, and Guerra is one of the best youngsters they can add to their squads.

Juve will have a new manager soon, and Thiago Motta could convince the youngster to join his team, considering the work he did at Bologna with younger players.

Juve FC Says

Motta did a great job with young players at Bologna and that could be helpful in our bid to convince Guerra to join us.

The midfielder has been in fantastic form so far and a move to a bigger club will even improve him further.