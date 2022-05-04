Europa League club decides on the future of Juventus loanee

Juventus will have to find a new club for Aaron Ramsey at the end of this season after Glasgow Rangers decided they will not keep him.

The midfielder has not enjoyed his time as a Juve player with injuries constantly disrupting his spell with them.

This forced the Bianconeri to build their team around other players and send him out on loan in the last transfer window.

Ramsey has continued to struggle with his fitness at the home of the Scottish champions and this will spoil Juve’s plans for him.

The Bianconeri had been hopeful he would impress on his current loan spell and the Gers will keep him permanently.

However, Calciomercato claims his temporary club has decided he is not worth the gamble.

The midfielder will now see out the final weeks of his temporary spell there and make a return to Turin.

Juve FC Says

Ramsey is one of the worst signings we have made recently and his struggles might be a reason Juve decided not to give Paulo Dybala a new deal.

The former Arsenal man has no future at the Allianz Stadium and we need to find a solution to having him in our squad when he returns.

The club should be willing to allow him to join another club even if we have to subsidise his salary.