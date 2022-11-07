Europa League draw – Juventus get a kind draw against Nantes

The Europa League play-off draw has been made and Juventus have been given a kind draw against French side Nantes.
It could have been a lot more difficult, for example, Barcelona who also dropped out of the Champions League have been handed a tricky draw against Manchester United.
All in all, Juve should be happy and they must surely be confident of progressing to the next round. Jose Mourinho’s Roma has been handed a possible banana skin draw against Salzburg and perennial winners Sevilla have been drawn against PSV.
This is the draw in full
Barcelona v Man Utd
Juventus v Nantes
Sporting Lisbon v Midtjylland
Shakhtar Donetsk v Rennes
Ajax v Union Berlin
Bayer Leverkusen v Monaco
Sevilla v PSV
Salzburg v Roma
So, that is the draw in full, let us know in the comments below what you think of the draw and which teams will progress, alongside Juve of course.
