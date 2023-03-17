Europa League Draw: Juventus get complicated path to Budapest

On Friday afternoon, UEFA held the draw for the Europa League quarter-finals and semi-finals in Nyon.

In what was an open draw, Juventus were pitted against Sporting who have just eliminated Arsenal from the competition on the back of dramatic shoutouts.

The Bianconeri haven’t found success against Portuguese clubs recently, succumbing to defeats at the hands of Porto in 2021 and Benfica earlier this season. Thus, they’ll be hoping to avenge themselves against the Lisbon-based giants.

Moreover, Manchester United will take on serial Europa League winners Sevilla. If the Bianconeri manage to get past the quarters, they will face the winner between the Red Devils and the Andalusian club.

Elsewhere, Bayern Leverkusen drew Belgian Dark Horses Union Saint-Gilloise, while Roma will take on Dutch league leaders Feyenoord.

As for the Bianconeri, they will once again play the first leg at home, while the return fixture will take place in the Portuguese capital.

The quarter-finals will be held on the 13th and 20th of April, while the semi-finals will be on the 11th and 18th of May.