Europa League draw: The possible opponents for Juventus

Unfortunately for Juventus, their Champions League campaign was utterly disastrous, as the club lost five of its six group stage fixtures.

Yet, the Bianconeri still ended up in third place behind Benfica and PSG, thanks to a superior goal difference to Maccabi Haifa.

Thus, Max Allegri’s men have now entered the Europa League ranks, and will find out who will be their next European opponent in a few hours.

In the first round of the knockout stages, the Europa League group stage runners-up will take on the clubs who finished third in the Champions League groups – this includes the likes of Juventus, Barcelona and Sevilla – and the winners will then advance to the Round of 16 to take on the eight clubs who finished on top of their EL groups.

While Juventus can’t draw their compatriots Roma, seven possibilities remain for the Old Lady, including Manchester United who would arguably make for the toughest draw, while Midtjylland would possibly be the easiest – although they qualified at Lazio’s expense.

The other possibilities are Ligue 1 trio Monaco, Rennes and Nantes, as well as Union Berlin and PSV Eindhoven.

The draw will take place in Nyon at 13:00 CET, while the first legs will be played in February 16, and the return fixtures on February 23.

Similarly to the other Champions League eliminated sides, Juventus will host the first leg due their unranked status, and travel for the second.

Possible Juventus Opponents: PSV, Rennes, Union Berlin, Manchester United, Midtjylland, Nantes, Monaco