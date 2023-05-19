Juventus share price
Europa League elimination affects Juventus share price on the stock market

May 19, 2023 - 3:00 pm

As a publicly traded company, Juventus’ performance in different competitions often affects them in the stock market.

They are set to end this season without a trophy after being eliminated from the Europa League at the semi-final stage by Sevilla last night.

Tuttojuve reveals that elimination affected their share price, which fell by 1.8% when the market opened today and it now stands at 0.2838 euros, with a capitalisation of 717 million euros.

Juve has had several legal battles this term, which has affected their share prices too, but they will always get back in top shape on the market as one of the biggest clubs in Europe.

Juve FC Says

Our share price will always fluctuate as any other company’s, but the most important thing for us should be to get back to form next season and win some trophies.

It has been two seasons with no trophies under Max Allegri and the club must consider his time as its manager now.

The Black and Whites have been supportive enough and it would be embarrassing if we go three seasons with no trophy in the bag.

It is a possibility because Allegri seems to have lost touch with the other top managers in the game.

