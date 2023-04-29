Europa League or bust for under pressure Max Allegri

It is safe to say that Max Allegri is under severe pressure at this moment in time and he faces the prospect of going a full two seasons without picking up any silverware at Juventus, an unthinkable situation for the fans and most likely the board.

The only trophy that the manager can collect this season is the Europa League and if that does not materialise then it is high;ly likely that he will be jettisoned come the end of the season, which would be a very sad end to the 55-year-old return to Juve.

So much was expected when Allegri was reappointed, especially after his first successful stint at the club, something that is well worth looking back at.

Allegri was appointed as the new head coach of Juventus in July 2014, following the departure of Antonio Conte. Allegri’s appointment was initially met with scepticism from Juventus fans, given his previous coaching stints at rivals AC Milan and Sassuolo. However, he soon won over the fans by leading Juventus to five consecutive Serie A titles, four Coppa Italia titles, and two Supercoppa Italiana titles during his tenure.

Under Allegri’s leadership, Juventus became renowned for their defensive solidity, with legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon being a key figure in the team’s success. Allegri also oversaw the development of several young talents, such as Paulo Dybala and Federico Bernardeschi, who became integral members of the Juventus squad.

Despite his successes, Allegri’s time at Juventus was not without controversy. He faced criticism for his conservative tactical approach, which many felt hindered Juventus’ attacking potential. It is notable that the gaffer is also facing that same criticism this time around, however, without silverware to negate that criticism.

Of course, if Juventus does manage to win the Europa League then the board may well give him another season, especially because winning Europe’s second trophy would guarantee Champions League football next season.

On the other side of the coin, failure to lift the Europa League and slipping out of the top four would almost certainly see Allegri’s dismissal, the club simply cannot tolerate the financial hit they would encounter and even if he does manage to hold on to a top four spot, without any silverware, he is probably a goner.

It is one thing to play pragmatic football that brings success, it is a whole other ball game if you end the season trophyless while playing boring football.