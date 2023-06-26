Despite acting as an understudy to Wojciech Szczesny, Mattia Perin has become a greatly appreciated figure at Juventus.

The second-choice goalkeeper served La Madama admirably whenever his services were called upon.

The 30-year-old still has a contract with the Bianconeri until 2025. Yet, a report suggests that the end of his adventure with the club could be near.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoJuve, Perin could leave Turin if UEFA decides to oust Juventus from European competitions.

The club received a 10-point penalty in the Capital Gains trial, dropping the club from third to seventh in the Serie A standings.

But despite qualifying for the Conference League, a European ban would see the club sitting out of continental competitions next season.

The source believes that such a scenario would reduce Perin’s playing time next season, prompting his departure from the club. The report mentions Fenerbahce as a possible destination.

In this case, the Bianconeri would turn to the market for a replacement. The source names two Italian goalkeepers as potential candidates.

The first is Emil Audero, a Juventus youth product who ironically left the club when Perin arrived in 2018.

The 26-year-old has been plying his trade at Sampdoria ever since. But the Ligurians’ relegation to Serie B should spark his exit.

The alternative option would be Atalanta’s Marco Carnesecchi who made a name for himself while on loan at Cremonese. He’s also the first choice in the Italy U21 squad.