European football pundit reacts to Andrea Pirlo sacking and he is not impressed

European football expert Julien Laurens has reacted to Juventus’ decision to sack Andrea Pirlo and replace him with Max Allegri (Fabrizio Romano).

The Bianconeri made the former midfielder their manager in the summer in a surprising move.

It shocked most fans and pundits because the former midfielder had no experience and looked to have just appeared from the wilderness to earn such an important job.

He has now proven to be a poor choice and the club has acted swiftly to terminate his employment.

They are expected to announce Allegri as his replacement soon with their former boss making a return to the Allianz Stadium.

Allegri won five straight Scudettos for the club and seemed to have the experience in turning their form around.

But most Juve fans never liked how his team played even though he won trophies and Laurens says Pirlo was too young for the job, but he doesn’t understand why they have turned to Allegri whom they fired for not playing an attractive brand of football.

Laurens told talkSPORT: “Overall, he was too young and too inexperienced for this kind of club and dressing room.

“He tried to play a different style of football and it never really worked.

“Now they go back to Allegri, the one who was sacked because they didn’t like the way he was playing football despite all the trophies, he’s back two years later!

“It’s hard to understand what kind of direction the club is going.

“Let’s wish Allegri the best, because I don’t think it will be easy with such a big rebuilding job to do.”