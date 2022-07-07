Bayern Munich is working hard to beat Chelsea to the signature of Juventus star, Matthijs de Ligt.

The Dutchman wants out of the Allianz Stadium, and he has refused to extend his current deal with the Bianconeri.

This has forced them to consider his sale, and the battle is between Bayern and the Premier League side.

Juve wants the highest money they can get for his signature, and they hope the auction will eventually earn them up to 100m euros.

Sky Sports Germany, as reported by Football Italia, claims the former Ajax captain and Bayern have reached an agreement on personal terms.

The Bundesliga side now needs to find an agreement with Juve to complete the transfer.

Juve FC Says

De Ligt would have been a perfect leader of our defence, but he sees his future outside the Allianz Stadium, and we need to ensure he leaves soon.

Finding a replacement for him would not be hard, especially if we are ready to splash much of the cash from his departure.

The arrival of Federico Gatti and the return of Merih Demiral means we can sign only Koulibaly, and we will still have enough options in that position.